‘Invincible’ season 3 drops first look: New villain brings chaos

Prime Video has revealed the first look at the highly anticipated third season of ‘Invincible’, and fans are in for a wild ride.

Promising to be the most intense and gory season yet, this new chapter will introduce a formidable new villain: Powerplex.

Powerplex, a character from the ‘Invincible’ comic series, has a personal vendetta against Mark Grayson, the show’s protagonist. Powerplex blames Mark for the death of his sister, a tragedy that Mark inadvertently caused. With powers linked to electricity, Powerplex will be a new and dangerous threat to Mark’s already chaotic life.

The first three episodes of ‘Invincible’ Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on February 6, 2025, available in over 240 countries and territories. After the initial release, new episodes will be available weekly, dropping every Thursday starting March 13.

Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, ‘Invincible’ follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who inherits superpowers from his father, Omni-Man.

Mark’s journey to become Earth’s greatest defender is filled with challenges and moral dilemmas, making it far more difficult than he ever anticipated.

The voice cast for the series features a star-studded lineup, including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, with additional voices from Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, and many others. The series is produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, with Robert Kirkman, Seth Rogen, and others serving as executive producers.

The previous two seasons of ‘Invincible’ were a huge success, earning a “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and winning the Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series in 2023.