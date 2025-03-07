‘Invincible’ Season 3 Episode 7 leaves viewers hungry for more

On March 6, the 7th episode of ‘Invincible’ season 3 dropped and fans were not ready for what the makers had in store. The adult animated superhero series is created by Robert Kirkman for Amazon Prime Video. Based on the Image Comics’ eponymous comic book series, it follows teenager Mark Grayson. The animated saga chronicles Mark’s transformation into a superhero under the tutelage of his father, the greatest superhero ever.

In the series, as Mark tries his best to prove his mettle, a sinister conspiracy lurking in the shadows threatens the world. This leaves Mark perplexed about his place and role in safeguarding the world.

While the first six episodes of the series failed to dazzle viewers, episode 7 makes up for it. ‘Invincible’ season 3 started with moral dilemmas, the preparation to face the Viltrumite threat, and a hint that old villains might return to settle scores. Following the underwhelming six episodes, the makers took over viewers with the latest release. As an old enemy returns, Mark and his allies join forces to face one of their most formidable foes. Several fans have dubbed season 3’s episode 7 as one of the best episodes of ‘Invincible’ so far. The drop gave fans an adrenaline rush leaving them craving for more.

Season 3 episode 7 of invincible was so good im gonna watch it again tomorrow — cave (@CreeperMreaper) March 6, 2025

#INVINCIBLE Season 3 Episode 7 is by far the best episode in the entire run! My expectations were high but holy shit the animated moments were on point, the battle sequences and the jaw dropping moments. This episode proves that it can exceed expectations and show how much… https://t.co/L5dwpDw4wB pic.twitter.com/WIpJXC2tUU — No Context Invincible (@nocontextnvncbl) March 6, 2025



Following the release of episode 7, several fans took to X to rave about the latest release. One user wrote, “#INVINCIBLE Season 3 Episode 7 is by far the best episode in the entire run! My expectations were high but holy shit the animated moments were on point, the battle sequences and the jaw dropping moments. This episode proves that it can exceed expectations and show how much this comic series can deliver.” Meanwhile, another fan penned, “Just finished invincible season 3 episode 7 it was an emotional roller coaster and it was peak thank you.”

Moreover, the episode also teased a massive plot point- the arrival of Conquest. With this shift, fans eagerly wait to find out Mark’s fate.

Steven Yeun stars in the series as Mark Grayson / Invincible alongside Sandra Oh and J. K. Simmons as Mark’s mother and father.