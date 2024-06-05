Gullak season 4 releases in two days: Mishra Family returns with love and laughter

In just two days, fans of the beloved comedy-drama Gullak can rejoice as the much-anticipated fourth season is set to premiere. Helmed by Shreyansh Panday, both as creator and director, Gullak Season 4 promises to deliver the signature warmth and humor that has endeared the Mishra family to viewers since its debut.

The Mishra Parivaar is back, ready to charm audiences with their relatable tales and familial bonds. This season shifts focus to the dynamic tug-of-war between parenting and adulting, providing a fresh lens through which to view their hilarious and heartfelt struggles. Returning to their roles, Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar bring their characters to life, promising another round of memorable performances.

To keep the excitement alive, the makers have been generous with teasers and promos. On June 5th, they dropped a new promotional video showcasing a classic sibling spat between Vaibhav and Harsh’s characters. As the tension escalates, their father, portrayed by Jameel Khan, steps in with his sage wisdom, reminding them that a family thrives on a balance of love and disputes. This theme resonates deeply with the essence of Gullak, capturing the everyday drama and affection that makes the show so relatable.

Since its debut in 2019, Gullak has been a standout on the OTT platform, quickly becoming a fan favorite. The second season, released in 2021 during the pandemic, struck a chord with audiences. Following that success, the third season premiered in 2022, continuing to build on its popularity.

Now, in its fourth installment, the Mishra family remains as lovable and engaging as ever. Santosh (Jameel Khan), Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni), Anu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta), and Aman (Harsh Mayar) navigate the familiar yet evolving landscape of their lives. This season’s narrative, focusing on the clash and coexistence of parenting and adulting, promises to deliver both laughs and poignant moments, reflecting the growth of the Mishra boys and the challenges that come with it.

As the countdown to the premiere shortens, fans eagerly await the return of the Gullak magic with season 4. With its unique blend of humor, heart, and the simple joys and trials of family life, Season 4 will continue the show’s legacy of touching storytelling. Get ready to dive back into the world of the Mishra family and experience their latest adventures on your favorite OTT platform.