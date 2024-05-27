Gullak season 4 release date announced!

Attention all Gullak enthusiasts, the moment you’ve been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived! Harsh Mayar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta, the dynamic duo behind the scenes, recently let slip a delightful secret regarding the release of Gullak Season 4. In a playful Instagram reel, they spilled the beans: mark your calendars for June 7th because that’s when the newest installment of our beloved Indian series hits the screens, exclusively on Sony Liv India.

The buzz surrounding Gullak Season 4 is palpable, and for good reason. This latest chapter is ready to deliver another round of heartwarming tales and unforgettable family moments that have become synonymous with the Mishra household.

Led by Santosh and Shanti Mishra, along with their sons Anand “Annu” Mishra and Aman Mishra, the Mishra family has captured our hearts with their everyday adventures and relatable antics.

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harsh Mayar (@haanjiharsh)

The cast, featuring talents like Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar, breathes life into these characters with such finesse that it’s hard not to feel like a part of the Mishra clan ourselves. Sunita Rajwar, in particular, shines in her portrayal of the lovable neighbor, adding an extra layer of charm to the series.

Since its inception, Gullak has been a beacon of laughter and warmth, offering a humorous glimpse into the lives of a middle-class Indian family. Its first three seasons have garnered a dedicated following, and as the countdown to Season 4 begins, fans are itching with excitement to reunite with their favorite characters and immerse themselves once again in the Mishra family’s world.

The announcement of Gullak’s return by The Viral Fever (TVF) has only added to the frenzy, promising more of the delightful storytelling and endearing moments that have made the series a household favorite. Created and directed by the talented Shreyansh Pandey, Gullak is set to reclaim its throne as one of India’s most beloved web series, promising laughter, love, and plenty of relatable moments along the way.