Gullak Season 4: Mishra family returns for more heartfelt drama

TVF has just made a landmark announcement, revealing the fourth season of their popular series, Gullak. This makes Gullak the first Indian show to reach four seasons, setting a new precedent in the industry that others are likely to follow.

Yesterday, The Viral Fever (TVF) delighted fans with the exciting news of Gullak’s return. The show, created and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, will once again feature Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar as the beloved Mishra family. Known for its heartwarming and humorous take on family life, Gullak has captivated audiences with its relatable storytelling and endearing characters.

The previous three seasons, which premiered on Sony LIV, received widespread acclaim and a strong fan following. As soon as the news of the fourth season broke, fans were buzzing with anticipation.

The new season promises to bring more of the Mishra family’s relatable issues to the screen, focusing particularly on the challenges of parenting. The recently released trailer hints at the evolving dynamics within the family, as Aman Mishra navigates his journey into adulthood.

In this season, viewers will see Santosh and Shanti Mishra grappling with how to communicate effectively with their son Aman, who is now stepping into a new phase of life. Their elder son, Anand, is frustrated with Aman’s rebellious behavior.

As Aman explores new experiences like first love and forming new friendships, his sudden behavioral changes become a point of concern for his family. From showing disrespect to neglecting customary greetings, Aman’s actions lead Santosh, Shanti, and Anand to step in and steer him back on the right path.

Gullak Season 4 delves deep into the generational conflicts surrounding parenting and growing up. It explores how different generations approach the challenges of adolescence and adulthood, shedding light on the struggles and joys of family life.

With its blend of humor, drama, and genuine emotion, Gullak continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. The upcoming season aims to deliver a compelling narrative that not only entertains but also sparks meaningful conversations about family dynamics and personal growth. Fans of the series can look forward to another engaging and heartfelt journey with the Mishra family.