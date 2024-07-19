Fawad Khan breaks silence on Bollywood comeback as ‘Barzakh’ releases on OTT

With upcoming OTT series ‘Barzakh’ featuring Fawad Khan, rumors have swirled about the Pakistani star’s return to Bollywood. It was also rumored that the ‘Kapoor and Sons’ actor would make a cameo in Kartik Aryan and Vidya Balan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ but these were quickly dispelled. Following heightened political tensions, cross-border collaborations were initially banned, only to be later lifted. ‘Barzakh,’ supported by Zee and Zindagi, signifies a long-awaited cross-border partnership, even though it will debut exclusively on the OTT platform Zee5.

The upcoming show marks Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s first collaboration in 12 years since their superhit Pakistani drama, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai.’ Since its announcement, fans of Fawad and this on-screen duo have been eagerly anticipating its release. During his stint in Bollywood, Fawad captured the hearts of many with his charm and performances in ‘Khoobsurat,’ ‘Kapoor and Sons,’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ For those unaware, after the 2016 Uri attack, collaborations with Pakistani artists were banned in India. Despite the ban being lifted, speculation about heartthrob Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood has been mounting. The actor finally addressed fans’ anticipation in an interview with India Today.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81)

When asked about the possibility, Fawad responded, “Yeh toh waqt hi batayega aur haalat batayenge ki kya hoga, kya nahi hoga (Only time and circumstances will tell).” Elaborating further, he added, “Last time, it was an unfortunate series of events that brought us to where we are today. But again, I believe that only time will tell, and as I’ve recently said, when the time is right, things happen on their own.” Leaving room for possibilities, the actor gave an ambiguous response without confirming or denying any prospects. He also noted that if not him, then some other talent might cross borders, citing ‘Barzakh’ as a potential step towards artistic collaboration between the two nations.

Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan revealed that he has maintained friendships with his Bollywood friends, continuing to stay in touch through WhatsApp and phone calls. “I keep in touch from time to time. We chat on WhatsApp and talk on the phone, so I’ve kept that contact. I’ve had a great relationship with the Kapoor family, and there’s still a lot of love and respect with Karan and Shakun as well.” The star emphasized that their strong bond remains intact and there’s no loss of affection between friends.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ is set to premiere today, July 19, on Zee5. The narrative blends supernatural elements and magical realism to explore themes of love, loss, familial ties, and more.