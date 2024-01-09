Fawad Khan chooses love over rivalry in Bollywood

In a recent podcast interview, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan opened up about his views on the perceived threat of Pakistani actors to their Indian counterparts. The host posed a challenging question, inquiring whether Fawad’s success in Bollywood had led to tensions among Indian actors. However, Fawad chose to focus on the positive aspects, emphasizing the overwhelming love he received during his time in India.

“Mujhe bohot pyaar mila wahan pe,” expressed Fawad, acknowledging the warm reception he experienced. While recognizing the presence of politics in every entertainment industry, including Pakistan, he underscored the importance of navigating it effectively within one’s own industry.

Reflecting on his journey in Bollywood, Fawad discussed his role in the film “Khoobsurat,” revealing that he embraced the project without overthinking, choosing to go with the flow and savor the experience. When it came to “Kapoor & Sons,” he lauded the film’s powerful storytelling, considering it a significant achievement to be part of such a project within one’s lifetime.

Throughout the conversation, Fawad remained diplomatic about the challenges posed by the industry dynamics, emphasizing the need for actors to adeptly handle the complexities that come their way. He portrayed a nuanced understanding of the political landscape within the entertainment realm, both in India and Pakistan, while advocating for a focus on the craft and a balanced approach to fame.

In an intriguing twist, Fawad Khan shared his distinctive perspective on publicity, recounting instances where his PR team aimed to elevate his visibility. Contrary to conventional strategies, he favored a low-profile approach, asserting that less visibility often translates to more significant impact than constant exposure on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

In essence, Fawad Khan’s perspective offered a refreshing take on the industry, steering away from potential rivalry narratives and instead emphasizing the shared love and appreciation between Pakistani and Indian actors.