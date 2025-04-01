‘Abir Gulaal’ teaser: Fawad Khan returns, and Bollywood love stories just got hotter!

The wait is finally over! Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is making a grand comeback to Bollywood after almost nine years, and fans are absolutely thrilled. This time, he’s stepping into the world of romance and comedy with the stunning Vaani Kapoor in ‘Abir Gulaal’.

The official teaser just dropped, and let’s just say—Fawad’s charm is in full swing! His signature deep voice, expressive eyes, and effortless chemistry with Vaani have already sent fans into a frenzy.

The film is going to hit theaters on May 9, 2025, marking Fawad’s return to Indian cinema in the most romantic way possible.

Vaani Kapoor couldn’t contain her excitement either. Sharing the teaser on social media, she wrote,

“The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with ‘Abir Gulaal’ and @fawadkhan81. A Richer Lens film @aricherlens. See you in cinemas on 9th May!”

At its heart, ‘Abir Gulaal’ is a romantic comedy with a soulful twist. The film follows two individuals who cross paths and help each other heal through love, laughter, and, of course, some heartwarming Bollywood moments.

This much-anticipated rom-com is directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, under the banners of Indian Stories and A Richer Lens Entertainment.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vohra and more!

The filming took place extensively in London, starting in September 2024 and wrapping up in November.

Fawad Khan last appeared in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016), where his brief but impactful role left audiences wanting more. Since then, Bollywood fans have been eagerly waiting for his return. And now, he’s back—this time as the leading man in a love story that promises to tug at the heartstrings.

With its fresh pairing, beautiful storytelling, and the return of a fan-favorite star, ‘Abir Gulaal’ is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most-awaited films. So, get ready to witness love, laughter, and Fawad Khan’s irresistible charm on the big screen.

Catch ‘Abir Gulaal’ in cinemas on May 9, 2025!