Fawad Khan is back after 9 years—Fans declare: ‘Nature is healing!’ Check more reactions here

‘Abir Gulaal’ teaser: Fawad Khan returns, and Bollywood love stories just got hotter!
The film follows two individuals who cross paths and help each other heal through love, laughter, and, of course, some heartwarming Bollywood moments.
The ‘Abir Gulaal’ teaser, which dropped recently, showcases Fawad opposite Vaani Kapoor, and that’s all it took for his admirers to go into meltdown mode.
The king of effortless charm, deep gazes, and timeless romance is back! After nearly a decade, Fawad Khan is returning to Bollywood, and his fans are losing their minds.
With the teaser of ‘Abir Gulaal’ now out, social media is flooded with excitement, nostalgia, and pure Fawad fever.
One ecstatic fan tweeted, “Fawad Khan bringing back the old school romance omg I’m so here for this.”
fawad khan bringing back the old school romance omg im soo hear for this pic.twitter.com/4526DZQ6vw
— iris (@IrisBarryAllen) April 2, 2025
Another user gushed, “You simply cannot go wrong with Fawad Khan in the romcom genre, welcome back!”
you simply cannot go wrong with fawad khan in the romcom genre, welcome back!
pic.twitter.com/faTMWxA3Qi
— kp (@earthlykisssed) April 1, 2025
back to my healing era, friends! https://t.co/wCcQGwM1xX
— sassy naagin, PhD (@sassynaagin) April 2, 2025
FAWADDDDD is back in bolly & how❤️ What a beautiful start to this month✨ His voice ahhhh I just melted & the song at the end by Arijit uffff 9 May come soon!!!#abirgulal #AbirGulaalTeaser #fawadkhan pic.twitter.com/wI96SjJ2uQ
— archivefortannies×kwahi✨ (@SimranWahi009) April 1, 2025
welcome back old school charm, real romance, charismatic leads, alluring vibes. welcome back fawad khan pic.twitter.com/OOwVEbM748
— s (@_Lazy_being) April 1, 2025
fawad khan back in bollywood nature is healing
pic.twitter.com/zL6ZAYZtsU
— gordon (@gordonramashray) April 1, 2025
I’d never want a man if he’s not singing like this for me, and flirting making me go aww and speechless both at the same time. But oh, there’s only one fawad khan in the universe #FawadKhan <3 pic.twitter.com/Mjw4vzWev0
— ❥ (@benimlemisinn) April 1, 2025
WHAT DO YOU MEAN WE HAVE FAWAD KHAN IN A ROMANCE??? AAAAAAA THIS IS THE BEST THING I HAVE SEEN ALL DAY! WE ARE SOOO FUCKING BACK YA’LL https://t.co/tOFJtw8OGl pic.twitter.com/rCexqFpvmE
— Aishwarya | Free Palestine (@Aishworryyaa) April 1, 2025
Fawad Khan girlies we are so back pic.twitter.com/JtzlrXqXE3
— Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) April 1, 2025
Fawad Khan isn’t just another good-looking star—he’s an emotion. From his brooding intensity to his effortless humor, he made a lasting mark in Bollywood despite appearing in only a handful of films.
His exit from Indian cinema left a void that no one quite filled. Fans have been craving his presence on the big screen, and now that it’s finally happening, the excitement is off the charts.
Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, ‘Abir Gulaal’ is a romantic comedy set against a heartwarming backdrop. The film follows two people who find love while helping each other heal—an emotional rollercoaster wrapped in romance and lighthearted moments.
The teaser gives a glimpse of Fawad’s signature charm and Vaani’s elegance, and fans are already swooning over their on-screen chemistry.
With ‘Abir Gulaal’ set to release on May 9, 2025, the countdown has begun.
