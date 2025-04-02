Logo

# Bollywood

Fawad Khan is back after 9 years—Fans declare: ‘Nature is healing!’ Check more reactions here

The ‘Abir Gulaal’ teaser, which dropped recently, showcases Fawad opposite Vaani Kapoor, and that’s all it took for his admirers to go into meltdown mode.

Statesman Web | April 2, 2025 12:51 pm

Image Source: Instagram

The king of effortless charm, deep gazes, and timeless romance is back! After nearly a decade, Fawad Khan is returning to Bollywood, and his fans are losing their minds.

With the teaser of ‘Abir Gulaal’ now out, social media is flooded with excitement, nostalgia, and pure Fawad fever.

The internet can’t handle Fawad’s return

One ecstatic fan tweeted, "Fawad Khan bringing back the old school romance omg I'm so here for this."

One ecstatic fan tweeted, “Fawad Khan bringing back the old school romance omg I’m so here for this.”

Another user gushed, “You simply cannot go wrong with Fawad Khan in the romcom genre, welcome back!”

Check more fan reactions here:

Fawad Khan isn’t just another good-looking star—he’s an emotion. From his brooding intensity to his effortless humor, he made a lasting mark in Bollywood despite appearing in only a handful of films.

His exit from Indian cinema left a void that no one quite filled. Fans have been craving his presence on the big screen, and now that it’s finally happening, the excitement is off the charts.

About ‘Abir Gulaal’

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, ‘Abir Gulaal’ is a romantic comedy set against a heartwarming backdrop. The film follows two people who find love while helping each other heal—an emotional rollercoaster wrapped in romance and lighthearted moments.

The teaser gives a glimpse of Fawad’s signature charm and Vaani’s elegance, and fans are already swooning over their on-screen chemistry.

With ‘Abir Gulaal’ set to release on May 9, 2025, the countdown has begun.

Also Read: ‘Abir Gulaal’ teaser: Fawad Khan returns, and Bollywood love stories just got hotter!

