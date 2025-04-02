Fawad Khan is back after 9 years—Fans declare: ‘Nature is healing!’ Check more reactions here

The king of effortless charm, deep gazes, and timeless romance is back! After nearly a decade, Fawad Khan is returning to Bollywood, and his fans are losing their minds.

With the teaser of ‘Abir Gulaal’ now out, social media is flooded with excitement, nostalgia, and pure Fawad fever.

Advertisement

The internet can’t handle Fawad’s return

From Twitter to Instagram, fans are celebrating this moment like a festival. The teaser, which dropped recently, showcases Fawad opposite Vaani Kapoor, and that’s all it took for his admirers to go into meltdown mode.

Advertisement

One ecstatic fan tweeted, “Fawad Khan bringing back the old school romance omg I’m so here for this.”

fawad khan bringing back the old school romance omg im soo hear for this pic.twitter.com/4526DZQ6vw — iris (@IrisBarryAllen) April 2, 2025

Another user gushed, “You simply cannot go wrong with Fawad Khan in the romcom genre, welcome back!”

you simply cannot go wrong with fawad khan in the romcom genre, welcome back!

pic.twitter.com/faTMWxA3Qi — kp (@earthlykisssed) April 1, 2025

Check more fan reactions here:

back to my healing era, friends! https://t.co/wCcQGwM1xX — sassy naagin, PhD (@sassynaagin) April 2, 2025

FAWADDDDD is back in bolly & how❤️ What a beautiful start to this month✨ His voice ahhhh I just melted & the song at the end by Arijit uffff 9 May come soon!!!#abirgulal #AbirGulaalTeaser #fawadkhan pic.twitter.com/wI96SjJ2uQ — archivefortannies×kwahi✨ (@SimranWahi009) April 1, 2025

welcome back old school charm, real romance, charismatic leads, alluring vibes. welcome back fawad khan pic.twitter.com/OOwVEbM748 — s (@_Lazy_being) April 1, 2025

fawad khan back in bollywood nature is healing

pic.twitter.com/zL6ZAYZtsU — gordon (@gordonramashray) April 1, 2025

I’d never want a man if he’s not singing like this for me, and flirting making me go aww and speechless both at the same time. But oh, there’s only one fawad khan in the universe #FawadKhan <3 pic.twitter.com/Mjw4vzWev0 — ❥ (@benimlemisinn) April 1, 2025

WHAT DO YOU MEAN WE HAVE FAWAD KHAN IN A ROMANCE??? AAAAAAA THIS IS THE BEST THING I HAVE SEEN ALL DAY! WE ARE SOOO FUCKING BACK YA’LL https://t.co/tOFJtw8OGl pic.twitter.com/rCexqFpvmE — Aishwarya | Free Palestine (@Aishworryyaa) April 1, 2025

Fawad Khan girlies we are so back pic.twitter.com/JtzlrXqXE3 — Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) April 1, 2025

Fawad Khan isn’t just another good-looking star—he’s an emotion. From his brooding intensity to his effortless humor, he made a lasting mark in Bollywood despite appearing in only a handful of films.

His exit from Indian cinema left a void that no one quite filled. Fans have been craving his presence on the big screen, and now that it’s finally happening, the excitement is off the charts.

About ‘Abir Gulaal’

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, ‘Abir Gulaal’ is a romantic comedy set against a heartwarming backdrop. The film follows two people who find love while helping each other heal—an emotional rollercoaster wrapped in romance and lighthearted moments.

The teaser gives a glimpse of Fawad’s signature charm and Vaani’s elegance, and fans are already swooning over their on-screen chemistry.

With ‘Abir Gulaal’ set to release on May 9, 2025, the countdown has begun.