Farzi season 2: Shahid Kapoor hints when it is coming

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor recently attended a special screening of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, where he gave fans a playful update on the highly anticipated season 2 of ‘Farzi’.

The first season of ‘Farzi’, directed by Raj and DK, turned into one of India’s most-watched series, leaving fans eager to know if a follow-up season 2 is in the works.

When asked about the possibility of a ‘Farzi’ sequel, Shahid kept the mystery alive. With a smile, he replied, “Ask Raj and DK about it!” before adding, “Once the script is ready, we’ll start working on it. These things take time, but as soon as they’re ready, we’ll get on with it.”

Kapoor was also excited to support ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, directed by the same dynamic duo, Raj & DK. He praised the entire team and wished success for the series, which stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “I’m just here to wish everyone all the best,” Shahid shared. “Raj and DK, Varun, Samantha, and Amazon Prime have put together something that looks really good.”

The event saw an impressive turnout from Bollywood. Varun Dhawan, who stars in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, looked sharp in a black shirt and matching pants, while Samantha turned heads in a shimmering silver dress. Sikander Kher, who plays a critical role in the series, was also in attendance, along with stars like Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia, and Kritika Kamra.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, written by Sita R Menon and helmed by Raj & DK, is the Indian installment of the global ‘Citadel’ franchise, executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. This action-packed series explores a web of intrigue between a powerful spy agency, Citadel, and its formidable adversary, Manticore.

With its Indian premiere on November 7 on Prime Video, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ promises to deliver intense action and suspense that’s become synonymous with the franchise.