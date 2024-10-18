‘Dune: Prophecy’ trailer: You can’t take your eyes off Tabu

The ‘Dune’ universe is about to sweep viewers off their feet with the upcoming series ‘Dune: Prophecy’. The show will premiere on November 18 on JioCinema Premium. It promises to take fans on a journey to the Bene Gesserit sisterhood origin.

What has particularly ignited excitement, especially among Indian audiences, is the appearance of actress Tabu. She is making her Hollywood debut in the series.

Set a mind-boggling 10,000 years before the events of the ‘Dune’ films, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ dives into the history of the galaxy. The series explores the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad. It’s a pivotal war against thinking machines, and the rise of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful and mysterious sisterhood.

The Bene Gesserit’s unique abilities and political influence make them one of the most intriguing aspects of the universe. And, this new series promises to shed light on how they came to be.

On Friday, JioCinema released the first trailer for ‘Dune: Prophecy’, giving fans a glimpse into the stunning world of Arrakis and the complex relationships that drive the plot. The trailer has not only reignited interest in the ‘Dune’ franchise but has also sparked widespread conversation, particularly about Tabu’s role in the series.

In the series, Tabu shares the screen with Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, both playing sisters from the infamous Harkonnen family. The Harkonnens have long been a central force in the ‘Dune’ narrative, known for their ruthless pursuit of power. The trio’s involvement in shaping the Bene Gesserit is expected to bring depth and intrigue to the show’s storyline.

Director Vishal Bhardwaj, who has worked with Tabu in the past, took to social media to express his pride and joy in her Hollywood venture. Sharing the trailer on his profile, Bhardwaj described Tabu as “the heartbeat” of the show and praised her unmatched talent.

Alongside Tabu, the series features a star-studded cast. That includes Mark Strong, who portrays Emperor Javicco Corrino, and Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Jade Anouka, who each play significant roles in this expansive universe. The narrative introduces both new and familiar characters. It will unfold in a richly detailed world, full of political intrigue, power struggles, and personal conflicts.