India to Hollywood: The rise of desi divas in global cinema

Actresses from India are making sure their voices, and faces, are seen and heard across continents, and even in Hollywood. From walking red carpets at Cannes to leading international films, these women aren’t just acting; they’re representing a country’s creative evolution on the global stage.

What was once considered rare, a Bollywood star making it big with an international director, is now increasingly becoming the norm.

Whether it’s the elegance of Aishwarya Rai or the bold choices of Alia Bhatt, here are five Indian actresses who’ve successfully ventured beyond Indian cinema and made their mark with global filmmakers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Long before global crossover became a trend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was already starring in international productions. She brought her signature grace and presence to ‘Bride and Prejudice’ (directed by Gurinder Chadha), ‘The Mistress of Spices’ (by Paul Mayeda Berges), and ‘The Last Legion’ (helmed by Doug Lefler).

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt, one of the most versatile actors of her generation, stepped into global cinema with Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’, sharing the frame with Gal Gadot under the direction of Tom Harper. Alia played the villain, a refreshing departure from her girl-next-door image in India. With this move, she became one of the youngest Indian stars to break into Hollywood action thrillers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra didn’t just dip her toes into international waters, she dove in headfirst. With ‘Quantico’, she became the first South Asian woman to headline an American network drama.

From there, it was Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, and the upcoming ‘Heads of State’ with Idris Elba and John Cena.

Tabu

Known for her deeply expressive performances, Tabu added another feather to her cap with ‘Life of Pi’, directed by the Oscar-winning Ang Lee. She played the mother of the lead character, and even with limited screen time, left a lasting impact.

Her collaboration with Mira Nair in ‘A Suitable Boy’ further showed her as a talent who can transcend cinematic boundaries.

Malavika Mohanan

Before she became a name in South Indian cinema, Malavika Mohanan’s debut in ‘Beyond the Clouds’ was under the direction of Iranian legend Majid Majidi.

Her emotionally raw performance in the indie gem caught the attention of cinephiles and critics worldwide. It was a quiet but powerful entrance into films that prize realism over spectacle.

So, whether it’s Cannes, Hollywood, or a global Netflix release, don’t be surprised if the face you see belongs to a woman from India, ready to steal the spotlight.