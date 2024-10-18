Nora Fatehi and CKay drop ‘It’s True’ from ‘Emotions’ album

Nora Fatehi is back in the spotlight with her latest musical collaboration, teaming up with international artist CKay for a new track titled “It’s True.”

Released as part of CKay’s album ‘Emotions’, the song is already making waves globally. Nora’s unmistakable voice and CKay’s distinct sound have created a harmonious blend of soothing melodies and infectious rhythms that listeners are sure to enjoy.

The album ‘Emotions’, which also features contributions from notable artists like Olamide and Ty Dolla $ign, showcases CKay’s eclectic style, while Nora brings her own flair to the project. Nora’s vocals on “It’s True” are captivating, adding a unique charm that complements the song’s overall vibe.

To celebrate the release, Nora Fatehi took to social media, sharing the album cover featuring both her and CKay. The artwork, along with a link to the track, was posted across her platforms, exciting her massive global fanbase. Leading up to the song’s drop, both artists were featured on billboards promoting the track.

Now, “It’s True” is available on major streaming services for listeners worldwide.

Nora’s journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. She first made headlines with her hit single “Pepeta,” a vibrant collaboration with Tanzanian artist Rayvanny. However, it was her involvement in the FIFA World Cup anthem “Light The Sky” that solidified her position as a global music icon. Another major milestone was her song “Dirty Little Secret,” which racked up over 33 million streams, making it one of her most successful tracks to date.

Beyond music, Nora has been making waves in the fashion world as well. Just recently, she made her debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024, attending the Louis Vuitton show and stunning audiences in an ensemble by the luxury brand. Her appearance alongside international stars such as Zendaya and Blackpink’s Lisa showcased her growing influence in the fashion industry.

Nora’s star power extends beyond red carpets and music videos. She recently co-hosted and performed at the prestigious “All That Glitters Diwali Ball” in New York, where she wowed the crowd with her stunning custom outfits and high-energy dance performances.

Looking ahead, Nora shows no signs of slowing down. She will release another exciting music video, this time alongside international superstar Jason Derulo. On the acting front, fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming film ‘Matka’, where she will star opposite Varun Tej. The film is ready for release on November 14, 2024.