Women in Khakee: How female cops are redefining power in Indian cinema

The khakee uniform has always been a symbol of power and authority in Indian cinema. But for a long time, that power was largely reserved for male characters. Now, the scene is shifting. From action-packed blockbusters to gritty web series, Indian entertainment is finally giving space to women in khakee — and they’re not just playing side characters.

They’re leading investigations, cracking tough cases, fighting crime, and challenging deep-rooted societal norms along the way.

Here’s a look at how some of Bollywood and OTT’s top actresses are bringing fierce female cops to life, and why it matters.

Deepika Padukone in ‘Singham Again’

When Rohit Shetty introduced Deepika Padukone in ‘Singham Again’, it was a game-changer. Known for her grace and strong screen presence, Deepika steps into the khakee with authority and firepower, adding a much-needed female edge to Shetty’s famous cop universe.

Sharing space with action stars like Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika’s role brings balance and freshness to the high-octane franchise.

Sonakshi Sinha in ‘Dahaad’

Sonakshi Sinha’s role in ‘Dahaad’ was nothing short of a revelation. As Officer Anjali Bhaati, she walks the dusty lanes and tense police stations with quiet power. Anjali is not just chasing a serial killer — she’s navigating systemic biases and social barriers that come with her identity.

Sonakshi’s layered performance makes Anjali a relatable hero, someone who is as vulnerable as she is unstoppable. The series became a landmark moment.

Shriya Pilgaonkar in ‘Chhal Kapat: The Deception’

In the recently released ‘Chhal Kapat: The Deception’, Shriya Pilgaonkar shines as SP Devika Rathore, a no-nonsense officer leading a high-profile murder investigation at a luxurious destination wedding.

Unlike the stereotypical tough cop with sunglasses and a gun, Devika relies on sharp instincts and emotional intelligence. As the mystery unfolds, she peels back layers of deceit, unmasking secrets and navigating a tangled web of relationships.

Tabu in ‘Drishyam’

Tabu’s IG Meera Deshmukh in ‘Drishyam’ is one of the most unforgettable female cops in Indian cinema. Determined, clever, and emotionally complex, Meera isn’t painted as a villain — she’s a mother on a mission, balancing her personal grief with her duty.

Tabu’s nuanced performance brings both vulnerability and ferocity.

Rani Mukerji in ‘Mardaani’

When ‘Mardaani’ first hit theatres, Rani Mukerji’s Shivani Shivaji Roy was a breath of fresh air. Fierce, uncompromising, and deeply committed to justice, Shivani became an instant icon.

Across two films, Rani showed that a female cop could anchor an action thriller and tackle hard-hitting issues like human trafficking.

The rise of women in khakee on screen is more than just a cinematic trend — it’s a cultural shift. These characters are challenging outdated gender roles and pushing the boundaries of how female strength is portrayed in Indian storytelling.

And audiences? They’re loving every second of it.