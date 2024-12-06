‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special: Dinosaurs, danger, festive thrills

The holiday season is bringing a special treat for ‘Doctor Who’ fans as the highly anticipated Christmas episode, ‘Joy to the World’, lands on Disney+ this December 25.

The recently released trailer teases an action-packed adventure starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Nicola Coughlan as Joy, a new character who stumbles into a whirlwind of mystery and danger.

In the trailer, Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, but her seemingly ordinary stay takes a wild turn when she discovers a secret portal to the enigmatic Time Hotel.

This otherworldly venue is brimming with peril — from lurking dinosaurs to unfolding chaos. The stakes rise as a sinister plan threatens to derail Christmas celebrations worldwide.

The episode’s tagline hints at the thrilling premise: “When Joy checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel — discovering danger, dinosaurs, and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.”

Alongside Gatwa and Coughlan, the special boasts a stellar cast, including Steph de Whalley as Anita, Jonathan Aris as Melnak, Joel Fry as Trev, and Julia Watson as Hilda. Fans will also recognize the creative talent steering the ship. Steven Moffat, a longtime ‘Doctor Who’ contributor, serves as writer and executive producer, while Alex Sanjiv Pillai, known for ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Riverdale’, directs. Russell T Davies, the beloved showrunner who revived ‘Doctor Who’ in 2005, returns to helm this festive spectacle alongside producers Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.

This episode follows the massive success of the show’s 60th-anniversary specials and continues the momentum of the BBC’s collaboration with Disney+. It sets the stage for the upcoming season, introducing audiences to Gatwa’s energetic portrayal of the Doctor and Coughlan’s enigmatic Joy.

Fans have been buzzing about Joy’s character since news of her casting broke, and the trailer has only heightened the excitement. The dynamic between the Doctor and Joy promises to add fresh energy to the long-running series, with hints of humor, drama, and festive cheer woven into their interaction.

Dinosaurs, interdimensional portals, and holiday chaos make ‘Joy to the World’ a must-watch. With the countdown to Christmas underway, fans eagerly await what is shaping up to be a classic ‘Doctor Who’ blend of sci-fi thrills and heartwarming holiday spirit.

Make sure to mark your calendars — ‘Doctor Who: Joy to the World’ streams exclusively on Disney+ starting December 25, 2024. Whether you’re a lifelong Whovian or a newcomer to the TARDIS, this episode promises a festive adventure like no other.