‘Baby John’: Varun Dhawan’s mass entertainer to drop trailer on THIS date

Following the resounding success of his action series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan is set to end the year on a high. His highly-awaited Christmas release, helmed by Atlee, ‘Baby John’ is already making waves ahead of its release. Following the release of the taster cut and the banger track ‘Naina Matakaa,’ the makers have now announced the release date of the anticipated trailer. The trailer of ‘Baby John’ will have its grand unveiling on December 9.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the core team of the mass entertainer will be present at the grand event. This includes Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, director Kalees, and producer Atlee. Moreover, producers Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande, and composer S. Thaman will also grace the event. The outlet’s source revealed, “The teaser has given a glimpse of the world of the film, while the song Nain Matakka has made it clear that the film is not just an action-cum-emotional entertainer but also has fun, catchy numbers.” Moreover, the trailer will give a snippet of how the film is going to be wholesome entertainment. Meanwhile, the film’s second song, ‘Pikley Pom’ released today, December 6. Vishal Mishra and Riya Seepana have lent their voice with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. S. Thaman has composed the track.

Previously, the makers dropped the party track ‘Nain Mattaka’ featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Music sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee voiced the track. Released on November 25, it is an upbeat track with catchy lyrics. Varun Dhawan flaunts his energetic and suave moves while Keerthy Suresh’s magnetic personality elevates the track. The duo just has fun and sets the stage blazing with their sizzling moves and electric chemistry.

The upcoming title is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’(2016). Previously, the makers dropped a promising taster cut of the anticipated title. The cut opens with a little girl iterating that a united group of ants can even defeat the gigantic elephant. Enter Varun Dhawan sporting a rugged and grunge look and flaunting his chiselled physique. Meanwhile, in the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. Heightening anticipations, the teaser promises a pulse-pounding and entertaining actioner.

‘Baby John’ will hit theatres on Christmas, December 25.