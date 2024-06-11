Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton star, shuts down body-shaming troll

Bridgerton sensation Nicola Coughlan is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not for her captivating performance on screen, but rather for her sharp wit and unapologetic self-love.

During a recent Q&A event in Dublin, a brave soul attempted a backhanded compliment, suggesting that Coughlan was “brave” for baring it all on screen for the hit Netflix series. Without missing a beat, Coughlan fired back with a hilarious response that left the audience in stitches.

Addressing the crowd with a playful grin, she quipped, “You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough.” The room erupted in laughter as she continued, “And I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breast community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

This isn’t the first time Coughlan has addressed body image and online trolls. In a candid interview with the U.K.’s Stylist magazine last month, she revealed her decision to embrace nudity on screen as a powerful statement against body shaming.

“It just felt like the biggest ‘fuck you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering,” she shared.

Coughlan’s bold stance against body shaming and her refusal to conform to societal standards of beauty have garnered praise from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Her candidness serves as a beacon of empowerment in an industry often plagued by unrealistic beauty standards.

As she continues to charm audiences both on and off screen, Nicola Coughlan proves that true beauty lies not in conforming to a narrow ideal, but in embracing one’s uniqueness and celebrating it with unwavering confidence. And with her quick wit and infectious humor, she’s not just winning hearts — she’s silencing trolls with style.