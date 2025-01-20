‘Dhoom Dhaam’ teaser: sparks fly as Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam navigate chaos on wedding night

‘Scam 1992’ star Pratik Gandhi and ‘Article 370’ star Yami Gautam team up to deliver a humorous rollercoaster ride filled with chaos. On Monday, Netflix unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film. It promises a generous dose of thrill, chaos, laughter, and love. The film focuses on a newly-wed couple. Their wedding night gets awry in a web of shootouts as they spiral into trouble.

The teaser introduces Koyal (Yami Gautam) and Veer (Pratik Gandhi) as a newlywed couple awkwardly navigating their first night together. While Koyal is bold and free-spirited, Veer is docile and calm. As she tries to play a demure wife, Eijaz Khan interrupts the couple with a gun in his hand. He corners Veer and asks ‘Where is Charlie?’ with a gun pointed to his head. Subsequently, chaos erupts as Koyal’s true dauntless nature comes out and she tries to pull Veer out of a situation.

Donning her wedding lehenga and bangles, she fires guns without hesitation as steers her husband out of life-threatening situations. The fearless bride tells her husband ‘Trust Me’ as they try to escape the labyrinth of chaos and drama. In a move to ascertain his masculine bravado, Veer announces to Koyal that he can overpower two goons at one time. Moreover, he suggests that she can verify it from all of Ahmedabad. In response, Koyal bursts into a fit of laughter. Meanwhile, the intriguing teaser promises a ride filled with guns, goons, and hilarious drama. Moreover, the clip indicates that as they navigate the situation, sparks will fly between the contrasting personalities.

Catch the teaser of ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ here:



Rishab Seth has helmed ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ while B62 Studios co-founded by Yami’s husband Aditya Dhar, and Jio Studios have backed the title. Moreover, seaking about the film, Yami and Aditya shared a joint statement. “With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to create something unique and entertaining, where humour, chaos, action and romance come together in a fresh, high-energy story. Yami and Pratik have done an incredible job capturing the essence of Koyal and Veer, with their amazing chemistry and depth. We’re excited for viewers to experience this rollercoaster of emotions.”

Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam’s journey will hit the OTT platform on Valentine’s Day.