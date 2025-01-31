‘Dabba Cartel’ teaser: Shabana Azmi leads a women-run drug syndicate

Shabana Azmi’s latest series, ‘Dabba Cartel’, is all ready to make waves with its gripping crime drama plot, and the teaser for the highly anticipated series has just released.

The excitement is palpable among viewers ahead of its February 28 debut on Netflix. Featuring an all-women lead cast, the show stars Shabana Azmi alongside Jyotika and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, ‘Dabba Cartel’ weaves a suspenseful tale of five middle-class women whose lives are turned upside down when they inadvertently become involved in a dangerous drug trafficking operation.

Catch the ‘Dabba Cartel’ teaser here:

As the women, who run a tiffin service, pull deeper into the business, they must navigate life on the edge. The story takes a darker turn when the men involved in the syndicate, employees of a pharmaceutical company called Viva Life, come under investigation for their connections to illegal drugs.

The ‘Dabba Cartel’ teaser, which runs just over a minute, offers a glimpse into Shabana Azmi’s fierce portrayal of a businesswoman driven by one core principle—Profit and Loss. Her character leads the charge as the women’s tiffin service turns into a thriving yet perilous criminal venture.

Meanwhile, Sai Tamhankar’s role as a determined cop intensifies the hunt to bring down the drug cartel, adding another layer of intrigue to the series.

The stellar cast also includes veteran actor Gajraj Rao in a significant role, promising even more depth and complexity to the plot.

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, under the guidance of renowned producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Sidhwani and Akhtar expressed their enthusiasm about the project, calling it a fresh chapter in their journey.

“’Dabba Cartel’ is a dramatic tale of five middle-class women reluctantly starting a drug cartel. It collides with a massive pharma scandal. We can’t wait for global audiences to experience this compelling narrative,” they shared.

Written by Vishal Menon and Bhavna Kher, ‘Dabba Cartel’ promises to be an intense ride. The teaser already gives a glimpse of twists and high stakes.

Viewers can look forward to the full series, streaming on Netflix starting February 28.