# Bollywood

Deva Twitter (X) review: Shahid Kapoor’s electrifying performance steals the show!

‘Deva’, the thrilling action film starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati, is receiving rave reviews for its gripping screenplay, electrifying performances.

Statesman Web | January 31, 2025 12:35 pm

Image Source: Instagram

The much-awaited action thriller Deva has hit theaters, and fans are already raving about its gripping storyline, impressive performances, and intense action on social media platforms, especially on Twitter (X).

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, marking his debut in Hindi cinema, Deva stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, with co-production by Malvika Khatri, the film has been creating waves even on its first day of release.

Fans on Twitter have been quick to express their excitement and admiration for the film. One viewer called it an “engaging thriller” and praised the movie’s complex screenplay, calling it “a well-crafted and well-executed film.”

Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of a charismatic cop particularly impressed them, and they highlighted the stellar performances by Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

Another fan gave Deva a solid 3.5-star rating, describing it as a “mass entertainer” that blends style and substance. They particularly praised Shahid Kapoor’s electrifying performance, saying it was “mad” and “high-voltage,” while also noting the film’s gripping action sequences and stunning visuals. Many described the climax as both “shocking” and “brilliant,” adding to the overall thrill.

A particularly passionate fan, not usually one to post about movies, shared, “What a movie, yaar, what a movie. Shahid Kapoor deserves a standing ovation for this one.” They even suggested that the actor might be in line for a National Award for his performance.

Meanwhile, another fan, already in love with the film, shared their excitement with the simple statement: “Hello #Deva, finally watching @shahidkapoor! I am already in love with Deva.”

More reviews of ‘Deva’ from Twitter (X):

As the film continues to roll out across theaters, more viewers are taking to Twitter to express their appreciation. Some even predicted that Deva is “going to be a massive hit.”

With Shahid Kapoor leading the charge in a role that seems tailor-made for him, Deva is quickly becoming the talk of the town.

