Deva Twitter (X) review: Shahid Kapoor’s electrifying performance steals the show!

The much-awaited action thriller Deva has hit theaters, and fans are already raving about its gripping storyline, impressive performances, and intense action on social media platforms, especially on Twitter (X).

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, marking his debut in Hindi cinema, Deva stars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, with co-production by Malvika Khatri, the film has been creating waves even on its first day of release.

Fans on Twitter have been quick to express their excitement and admiration for the film. One viewer called it an “engaging thriller” and praised the movie’s complex screenplay, calling it “a well-crafted and well-executed film.”

Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of a charismatic cop particularly impressed them, and they highlighted the stellar performances by Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

#Deva is an Engaging thriller, The screenplay is a complex puzzle with a skillfully crafted narrative. #ShahidKapoor as a Cop looks so Charismatic !! #PoojaHegde and #PavailGulati are Awesome Characters Its a well crafted and well executed Movie. Unmissable

Another fan gave Deva a solid 3.5-star rating, describing it as a “mass entertainer” that blends style and substance. They particularly praised Shahid Kapoor’s electrifying performance, saying it was “mad” and “high-voltage,” while also noting the film’s gripping action sequences and stunning visuals. Many described the climax as both “shocking” and “brilliant,” adding to the overall thrill.

#DevaReview

Verdict: MASS ENTERTAINER

#ShahidKapoor delivers a mad, electrifying performance in #Deva, a CLASSY + MASSY action thriller. Director Rosshan Andrrews crafts a stylized, intense film that keeps you engaged. Solid performances, gripping action

A particularly passionate fan, not usually one to post about movies, shared, “What a movie, yaar, what a movie. Shahid Kapoor deserves a standing ovation for this one.” They even suggested that the actor might be in line for a National Award for his performance.

Honest Review#deva

I don’t really post regarding movie but this movie deserves a separate post.

What a movie yar what a movie @shahidkapoor. I don’t see anyone could have done better than shahid.

Rating-

Deserves a Standing ovation for this one .

National award?

Meanwhile, another fan, already in love with the film, shared their excitement with the simple statement: “Hello #Deva, finally watching @shahidkapoor! I am already in love with Deva.”

Hello #deva

Finally watching @shahidkapoor I am already in love with deva ❤️

More reviews of ‘Deva’ from Twitter (X):

@shahidkapoor You're truly the star, man! ❤️ It's only the interval, and I can already tell this is going to be a massive hit! ❤️ Congratulations on #Deva

What did I just saw!

Best movie in Bollywood so far!!!!

Screenplay + direction + acting + twist and turn+ climax + #ShahidKapoor

Can we just appreciate the bgm composer of the movie jakes bijoy.

This movie makes you feel complete paisa vasool. #deva

#Deva First Half: Maza Aa Raha Hai! Movie kicks off really well and keeps you engaged throughout But #ShahidKapoor OMG! Banda kya khaa ke ACTING karta hai.? Salute to his performance The INTERVAL was pretty decent and now let's see what the second half has #PoojaHegde

As the film continues to roll out across theaters, more viewers are taking to Twitter to express their appreciation. Some even predicted that Deva is “going to be a massive hit.”

With Shahid Kapoor leading the charge in a role that seems tailor-made for him, Deva is quickly becoming the talk of the town.