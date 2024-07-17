Bloody Ishq: Avika Gor starrer trailer promises spine-chilling thrill

The upcoming thriller ‘Bloody Ishq’, starring Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri, promises to deliver a spine-chilling experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed by renowned horror maestro Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the film’s trailer was recently unveiled, sparking anticipation among fans.

Released on Instagram by Disney+ Hotstar, the trailer plunges viewers into a world of mystery and suspense. It opens with a woman grappling with amnesia after a traumatic accident. Accompanied by her husband, she finds herself drawn into eerie and inexplicable occurrences within their new island home.

For Avika Gor, known for her roles in horror films like ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’ and ‘Mansion 24’, this project marks a departure into a more complex and challenging character. She shared her excitement about portraying Neha, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate once again with Vikram Bhatt and the Bhatts.

Director Vikram Bhatt revealed his personal ambivalence towards horror films, confessing that while he finds them frightening to watch, he relishes crafting them for audiences. ‘Bloody Ishq’ represents his long-held desire to blend horror with a love story, promising a narrative woven with suspense and unexpected twists.

Mahesh Bhatt, the producer, echoed Vikram’s sentiments, emphasizing their shared commitment to delivering compelling and thought-provoking stories. He praised Disney+ Hotstar’s support in bringing ‘Bloody Ishq’ to life, confident that the film’s gripping storyline and supernatural elements will captivate viewers.

‘Bloody Ishq’ is slated for release on July 26 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, aiming to captivate audiences with its unique blend of horror, suspense, and romance. As anticipation mounts, fans can expect an unforgettable cinematic experience that combines the supernatural with an emotionally charged narrative.

With stellar performances, a captivating storyline, and the seasoned expertise of its creators, ‘Bloody Ishq’ is poised to make its mark as a must-watch thriller this season. Prepare to be enthralled and chilled to the bone as the film unfolds its tale of love, suspense, and the unseen forces that lurk in the shadows.