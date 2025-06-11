Avika Gor of ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani

Avika Gor, who became a household name as the young Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’, just shared a heartwarming life update. She’s engaged!

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that her boyfriend of over five years, Milind Chandwani, popped the big question, and of course, she said yes.

In her announcement post, Avika Gor shared a series of adorable pictures of the couple, both beaming with happiness. Her caption was as filmy and heartfelt as it gets.

“He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order )… and screamed the easiest YES of my life!” she wrote, painting a picture straight out of a romantic movie.

She described the moment in true Bollywood style — complete with background music, slow-motion vibes, and mascara-streaked happy tears.

Avika playfully described the balance in their relationship. “He’s logic, calm, and ‘let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.’ I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… fit,” she gushed.

She also joked about how the “heroine” in her fully took over during the proposal — arms in the air, tears flowing, and her brain momentarily on pause. For Avika, this is what real love looks like — not necessarily perfect, but absolutely magical.

Avika and Milind’s love story is refreshingly simple and sweet. The actor had first introduced Milind to the public back in November 2020, but their story began long before that. During a candid chat on Harsh Limbachia and Bharti Singh’s podcast, Avika had shared that Milind, who isn’t from the entertainment world, initially put her in the friend zone for six whole months.

“I started liking him from day one,” Avika admitted, laughing. “I was very sure about him.”

Milind works a corporate 9-to-5 job and also runs an NGO. The two crossed paths in Hyderabad through a mutual friend, and while sparks flew instantly for Avika, Milind needed a little more time to get there.

But Avika was always certain. “If it were up to me, I would’ve married him four and a half years ago,” she said light-heartedly on the podcast. “For me, the wedding had already happened in my mind.”

Milind brought in the practical side of things. He reminded her that she was still young and had plenty of time to explore life and focus on her career. “He told me, ‘You’re still 26, and I’m 32. You should take your time to work and experience life,’” Avika shared.

Now, it seems the time was just right.