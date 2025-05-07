Avika Gor slams terror, salutes Operation Sindoor’s strike

Avika Gor on Operation Sindoor: In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, emotions are running high across the country—and the Indian entertainment industry is no exception. Prominent television stars have come forward to express their grief over the incident and unwavering support for the Indian Armed Forces following the launch of Operation Sindoor, a strategic military response to the assault.

Among the voices of solidarity is ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Avika Gor, who issued a heartfelt message online. Disturbed by the loss of innocent lives and the persistent threat of terrorism, she called for collective strength and unity.

#BreakingNews | A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed: Ministry of Defence.… pic.twitter.com/pn4YTmxL05 — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) May 6, 2025

“As an Indian,” she wrote, “my heart goes out to the victims and their families. I stand firmly with our armed forces and everyone who dreams of peace. Operation Sindoor is more than a military action—it’s a declaration that we won’t stay silent. We must stay strong, united, and hopeful for a better tomorrow.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her role in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, took a far more hard-hitting approach. Her emotional response was laced with grief and fury. “Shot after asking religion, now you will pay a huge price,” she wrote, referring to the brutal nature of the Pahalgam incident. “The soul of India was attacked; now you will be mixed in the soil. Hail India. Hail Indian Army. India strikes back with #OperationSindoor.”

Actor Romiit Raaj also joined the chorus of voices praising the Indian Army’s swift and calculated response. “Heartfelt prayers for our brave forces leading Operation Sindoor with unmatched courage,” he shared. “May God protect our soldiers, our nation, and every citizen. It’s a proud moment. My country stood tall and made its voice heard. Jai Hind!”

The support didn’t stop there. Public figures like Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Munawar Faruqui, and Rahul Vaidya also took to social media, saluting the military’s bravery and surgical precision.

Operation Sindoor, which was launched in direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terror strike, was executed without breaching Pakistani airspace. The operation targeted nine high-risk locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad—areas long believed to be hubs of terrorist activity.