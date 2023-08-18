Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav responds with ‘I Love U’ to Alia Bhatt’s “Systummm” on Insta AMA

During a Wednesday ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Alia Bhatt was asked what she would like to say to big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Given that Elvish won the Monday night finale over her sister Pooja Bhatt, Alia had a quite nice message for Elvish.

“Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye” (Say something about Elvish Yadav) was the question a fan posed to Alia during her Instagram Stories AMA session. “Systummm,” Alia said in response, using two red heart emojis. The word ‘Systummm’ is a catchphrase which Elvish uses very often when he talks.

Alia received an immediate response from Elvish on his Instagram Stories. He posted an image of Alia’s Story along with the message, “I LOVE U (three heart emojis).”

Alia has previously extolled the virtues of Elvish. The ‘Rocky’ of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, as she recently referred to Elvish, is in fact what she dubbed him. Alia was prompted to identify Rocky and Rani from the Salman Khan-hosted event during the marketing of her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Elvish Yadav has a “Rocky personality,” she told the journalists in Chandigarh, adding, “Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai.” Elvish is quite mischievous, based on the way he speaks, and it’s very hilarious. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai. He is very comical. I really enjoy him.

But Alia was quick to applaud her sister Pooja Bhatt, one of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists. “But I have to use my sister’s name; she is the Rani of the Ghar Parivar,” I said. Because she is the head of our family, I must use my sister’s name, Pooja Bhatt, and continue, “the way she is,” she said.

Elvish made television history by being the first wildcard to triumph. With Aashika Bhatia, he had entered the competition in the fourth week.

Elvish posted a picture of himself clutching the trophy and a thank-you note to his supporters on Instagram stories after winning.

Thank you, #ElvishArmy, he wrote. You have won; that has been the case from the beginning. Without you all, Elvish Yadav is nothing. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Even if I don’t deserve this much affection, you guys keep showering it on me. I can’t express my gratitude to you all enough. Trophy lo le aaya tumhari. Elvish Army owns this trophy.