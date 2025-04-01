Alia Bhatt breaks industry rules, Shabana Azmi declares: ‘No more expiry date for actresses!’

Alia Bhatt has proven time and again that she is more than just a pretty face in the industry. From her debut in ‘Student of the Year’ to her standout performance in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Alia has become one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars.

But it’s not just her acting chops that have earned her admiration – it’s her ability to challenge the traditional norms that have historically limited actresses in the industry.

Advertisement

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently praised Alia for her role in changing the narrative for women in Bollywood.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with ‘India Today’, Shabana reflected on how the careers of actresses used to cut short once they married or had children. In a time not so long ago, an actress’s career was at ‘its peak,’ often followed by a steep decline, once they crossed the threshold of marriage and motherhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

However, this old-fashioned notion is now a thing of the past, thanks in no small part to Alia and other women who have dared to break the mold.

Shabana Azmi, who has had a stellar career of her own, spoke candidly about this transformation. “In the past, when an actress got married, it was assumed that her career was over. The idea that women had a short shelf life in this industry was ingrained in our minds,” she said.

But now, she believes that figures like Alia Bhatt are changing the game. “People like Alia Bhatt and others have broken that mold,” Shabana added. “Actresses now have the opportunity to continue working well into their later years, and that’s something that should be celebrated.”

The shifting dynamics of the film industry have also seen more opportunities for senior actors, something Shabana Azmi sees as a positive change.

On her own career front, Shabana Azmi is currently winning hearts with her role in ‘Dabba Cartel’. It is a gripping Netflix series that explores the lives of women running a traditional lunchbox service. The show takes a dramatic twist when these women find themselves unexpectedly entangled in a drug cartel.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand, ‘Dabba Cartel’ is one series you won’t want to miss.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt continues to keep her fans on the edge of their seats. After ‘Jigra’, Alia is gearing up for her next big release in 2025. ‘Alpha’, a high-octane Yash Raj Films spy thriller, will see her sharing the screen with Sharvari.

Shiv Rawail’s directorial, this film promises to be a gripping ride, and is likely to release this Christmas.