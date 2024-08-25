Soft Chitti Warm Chitti: Aparshakti Khurana drops lullaby amid ‘Stree 2’ success

Aparshakti Khurana is savoring the success of his latest film, “Stree 2,” and he’s added an extra touch of excitement by releasing a special treat for his fans. Recently, Khurana shared the much-talked-about “Soft Chitti Warm Chitti” lullaby from the film, which has been a highlight and a source of humor for many viewers. This playful rendition, which plays on the familiar “Soft Kitty” song from “The Big Bang Theory,” has quickly become a viral sensation.

Khurana’s social media post featured the lullaby with the caption, “Soft Chitti Warm Chitti only on Public Demand❤️ #Stree2.” In the video, Khurana showcases his acting chops by delivering the lullaby in various entertaining styles, even adding a Punjabi twist to it. This post not only highlights his versatility but also helps sustain the buzz around “Stree 2,” keeping fans engaged long after the film’s initial release.

The success of “Stree 2” at the box office has been phenomenal. Within just eight days of its release, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, cementing its status as one of the year’s biggest hits. This impressive achievement has also marked a significant milestone in Khurana’s career, placing it alongside his previous success in “Dangal.”

As Khurana enjoys the success of “Stree 2,” his fans are eagerly anticipating his upcoming projects. He will soon appear in “Badtameez Gill,” a film that promises to further showcase his acting skills. Additionally, Khurana’s role in “Berlin,” which is ready for an OTT release, is generating excitement. Another upcoming project, “Finding Ram,” is also on the horizon, adding to the growing list of his diverse roles.

Khurana’s recent social media activity and film successes underline his continuing popularity and talent. His ability to blend humor with his performances and engage with his audience in creative ways keeps him at the forefront of the industry, making each of his new releases highly anticipated events.