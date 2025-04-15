Fadnavis encroaching on Ajit Pawar’s ministry after doing it to Shinde, says Rohit Pawar

Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Rohit Pawar accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday of being an authoritarian control freak, who encroaches and interferes in every ministry, either directly or indirectly.

“After reviewing the decisions taken in the last two and a half years, he (Fadnavis) first encroached upon Eknath Shinde’s departments and now it is the turn of Ajit Pawar’s ministry. Keeping every ministry under his direct or indirect control by appointing a Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) reflects the same tendency. In a democracy, decentralisation of power and team work have always given better results. So, if the Chief Minister changes his working style, it will benefit Maharashtra,” Rohit Pawar tweeted on his X handle.

Advertisement

Pawar stated that in the BJP’s dictionary, allies are only a “temporary convenience.” “The BJP’s modus operandi is to end even temporary convenience as soon as the need is over. Although everyone knows this BJP diplomacy from the outside, it is unfortunate for the allies since they never realise it until they are finished. For them (BJP) allies mean temporary convenience. As soon as the purpose is served, allies are of no use. It is unfortunate that everyone can see this, except their allies,” Rohit Pawar stated.

Advertisement

The immediate reason behind Rohit Pawar’s remarks is the appointment of 63-year-old retired bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Rohit Pawar criticised Pardeshi’s appointment, calling it an encroachment on the Finance Department led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. According to Rohit Pawar, by appointing Pardeshi as the CEA, all the policy-related and administrative decisions will fall under the jurisdiction of Chief Minister Fadnavis through the CEA.

“The Chief Minister has encroached upon Ajit Pawar’s Finance Department by creating the post of Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister with the status of a Minister of State. Henceforth, all policy decisions of the Finance Department (headed by Ajit Pawar) and administrative decisions will also fall under the CM’s jurisdiction through the CEA,” Rohit Pawar said.

“The appointment of a Chief Economic Advisor is another step in the direction of centralising power. In a democracy, decentralisation of power and teamwork have always yielded better results than centralised power, so it would be in the interest of Maharashtra if the chief minister changes his working style,” Rohit Pawar said.

Incidentally, Praveen Pardeshi has been appointed to the newly created post of CEA with the status of a Minister of State. Pardeshi, who is known to be extremely close to Fadnavis, has been tasked with preparing a ‘Vision 2047’ for Maharashtra, supposedly to make it a trillion-dollar economy. He will submit quarterly reports on state finances, formulate incentives for EVs, MSMEs, and green energy and coordinate with NITI Aayog on strategic development initiatives.

Pardeshi is the CEO of Maharashtra Institution of Transformation (MITRA). He is also the Chairperson of Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee, the civic panel which oversees the conservation of heritage structures and precincts in the city of Mumbai.