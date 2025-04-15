INSV Tarini sets sail from Cape Town for final leg to Goa

As part of the ongoing Navika Sagar Parikrama II, INSV Tarini was ceremonially flagged off on Tuesday from the Royal Cape Yacht Club, Cape Town, for the final leg of her journey to Goa.

The expedition aims to promote ocean sailing in India, showcase the strength and resilience of Indian women in uniform, and highlight India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The circumnavigation journey began in October last year.

Advertisement

The vessel was flagged off by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. The expedition is being undertaken by two women officers of the Indian Navy — Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A.

Advertisement

The mission is set to cover over 23,400 nautical miles (approximately 43,300 kilometers) over eight months. So far, the voyage has included stopovers at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), and Port Stanley, Falklands (UK), before reaching Cape Town.

According to a statement from the naval spokesperson, during her port call at Cape Town, INSV Tarini served as a hub for numerous outreach and diplomatic engagements. The visit also provided an opportunity for cultural exchange and underscored the growing maritime cooperation between India and South Africa.

The crew also used the stopover to carry out routine and essential maintenance on INSV Tarini, ensuring the vessel remains in peak operational condition for the final stretch of the voyage.