From ‘The White Tiger’ to ‘Anuja’: Priyanka Chopra’s production house hits new Oscar milestone

Priyanka Chopra’s production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, has once again made its mark at the Oscars, securing its third Academy Award nomination.

The latest Oscar nod comes for ‘Anuja’, a poignant short film that has captured the attention of the Academy. Produced by Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga Kapoor, with Chopra Jonas serving as executive producer, ‘Anuja’ is now vying for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

This nomination follows the success of ‘The White Tiger’ and ‘To Kill a Tiger’. Both of them also received recognition from the Academy. ‘The White Tiger’, a 2021 film based on Aravind Adiga’s novel, was a critical success, with Chopra Jonas playing a prominent role alongside co-stars Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film, directed by Ramin Bahrani, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

‘To Kill a Tiger’, a 2022 Canadian documentary film in production of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, explored the emotional and harrowing journey of a family in Jharkhand, India, seeking justice after the brutal rape of their teenage daughter. The film was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 96th Academy Awards.

‘Anuja’ tells the story of a nine-year-old girl named Anuja, whose life takes a dramatic turn alongside her sister Palak. The film highlights the challenges faced by girls worldwide, with a focus on family bonds and personal growth.

Directed by Adam J. Graves, the film premiered at the HollyShorts Film Festival in August 2024, before receiving its Oscar nomination in January 2025.