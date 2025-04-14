Nick Jonas gets candid about daughter’s future — What he said might surprise you

Nick Jonas is fully embracing dad life — and he’s got a refreshingly grounded take on whether his little one, Malti Marie, might grow up to follow in her famous parents’ footsteps.

During a recent chat on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, the pop star and actor opened up about a question many celebrity parents face: Would he be okay with Malti diving into the entertainment world someday?

Kelly, who herself became a household name at just 19, voiced some honest hesitations about letting her kids jump into showbiz early. Nick, always thoughtful with his answers, didn’t shy away from the complexity of it all. “We’ve talked about it a lot,” he said. “It’s going to be her choice.”

That’s right — no stage-parent energy here.

Though Malti is only three, she’s already showing signs of musical flair. “She loves to sing,” Nick revealed with a smile. “I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful thing. But yeah, as a parent, it’s scary.”

Understandably so. Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have grown up in the public eye and weathered their share of highs and lows. He continued, “Your one job in life is to protect your kids. But it’s also to let them fly and live their life.” It’s a classic parenting dilemma, but one Nick and Priyanka seem ready to navigate — gently and supportively.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Nick has gushed about fatherhood. Just last month, he got candid at JonasCon, speaking with ‘People’ about how Malti keeps him grounded — no matter how big the stage.

“You can be feeling like your coolest self,” he said, “and she just doesn’t care at all.” Classic toddler energy.

And if you thought Hollywood royalty came with VIP treatment at home, think again. For Malti, it’s all about Disney princesses and playtime. “She wants to play Moana and Maui with me,” Nick shared. “That means more to me than anything else. Just the fact that I’m ‘Dad’ when I’m home — it means a lot.”

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot back in December 2018 in a dreamy, multi-day celebration at the stunning Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. Fast-forward to January 2022, and the couple welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy.