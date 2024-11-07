Allison Janney reveals shocking reaction to ‘The Diplomat’ season 2 script

Allison Janney had an unforgettable reaction when she read the script for ‘The Diplomat’ season 2 finale. Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, the Emmy-winning actress shared her surprise at the dramatic twist, saying, “I literally threw the script across the room. It was like, ‘What the?’ It was so explosive.”

Janney, who plays Vice President Grace Penn in the political thriller, was clearly taken aback by the intense developments in the last two episodes of the season.

“It’s such an incredible ending, I get chills thinking about it,” she added, teasing fans to binge-watch the whole season, as her character only appears in the final episodes.

‘The Diplomat’, which debuted on Netflix in April 2023, follows U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Kate Wyler (played by Keri Russell) as she navigates the complexities of international diplomacy, all while managing a tense personal life with her husband, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

The series mixes political intrigue with high-stakes drama, making it a gripping watch. After the success of the first season, ‘The Diplomat’ renewed for a second season, which just dropped on October 31, 2024. Fans can now experience Janney’s role in the show’s thrilling conclusion.

Keri Russell’s performance in the series has received wide acclaim, earning her multiple nominations, including a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. The show’s second season has continued to receive praise, and in a testament to its popularity, Netflix has already greenlit a third season, which will continue the story in 2025.

Allison Janney, known for her versatile career in both film and television, has starred in iconic roles across a wide range of films, from ‘Primary Colors’ (1998) to ‘The Help’ (2011) and ‘Bombshell’ (2019). Her portrayal of Grace Penn in ‘The Diplomat’ adds another impressive role to her extensive resume.

With season 2 now streaming, viewers can catch the explosive finale and witness Janney’s dynamic performance in one of Netflix’s most talked-about series.