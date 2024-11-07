Ben Affleck praises ex-wife Jennifer Lopez’s performance in ‘Unstoppable’

Amidst their ongoing divorce proceedings, Ben Affleck recently heaped praise on his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, for her performance in their upcoming movie ‘Unstoppable’.

Ben Affleck, who not only stars in the film but also serves as a co-producer, called Lopez’s work “spectacular,” a compliment that Lopez, in turn, shared with gratitude—but with a broader acknowledgment.

During an interview to promote the film, Affleck expressed deep admiration for Lopez’s role in ‘Unstoppable’, a movie that has garnered significant attention for its strong performances. In his remarks, he didn’t just highlight Lopez’s contribution but emphasized the collective effort of the entire cast and crew. “Jennifer’s spectacular,” Affleck said with sincere admiration. “But honestly, I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful.”

The actor was quick to note that the success of ‘Unstoppable’ is because of the passion and dedication of the entire team, which includes notable co-stars like Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale. The ensemble’s commitment to the film’s story, Affleck explained, made it stand out as a deeply resonant piece of cinema.

For Affleck, the process of filmmaking has always been about connecting deeply to the material. “We believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it have deep connection to the story,” he said.

Despite their personal separation, Affleck and Lopez have both remained committed to promoting ‘Unstoppable’ in a professional capacity. At the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this past September, director William Goldenberg remarked on the seamless collaboration between the two, noting that there was no tension or awkwardness on set. “It’s always been about the movie,” Goldenberg said, adding that the focus was squarely on the work and not the couple’s personal matters.

Affleck’s praise for Lopez comes just after she opened up about her own personal growth following their divorce. In an interview, Lopez shared her insights into self-discovery and independence after the end of their marriage. “Being in a relationship doesn’t define me,” she said, reflecting on the importance of being complete within oneself. “I have to have happiness within myself.”