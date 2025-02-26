John Abraham confirms ‘Pathaan’ prequel; Is a sequel on the cards as well?

The 2023 YRF spy film, ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone emerged as a blazing hit. The film is a part of YRF’s Spy Universe. In a recent interview, John confirmed that the prequel chronicling his backstory is in the works. Meanwhile, reports are also suggesting that the makers are also working on a sequel film.

During his recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Jonh Abraham talked about his ‘Pathaan’ character. He iterated that he found his role as the antagonist very cool and Aditya Chopra gets him. “[Pathaan] was really, really cool and special. Adi (Aditya Chopra) and me, we did Dhoom, Kabul Express, New York and then Pathaan. I think he (Adi) gets me right, and hopefully we’ll be doing a prequel to Jim before he goes bitter. So that should be happening.”

Advertisement

Moreover, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand talked about the possibility of a prequel. He said, “It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel Jim’s character does warrant a prequel.” Aditya Chopra backed the film with Sidharth Anand at the helm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, reports also suggest ‘Pathaan 2’ being on the cards. As per a Peeping Moon report, Chopra has been working on the script for around two years. It reveals that the sequel is finally ready to go on the floor next year. Meanwhile, the preparations will begin by the end of this year. The report quoted a source close to the director, revealing the details. The source said, “Aditya has been working on the script for ‘Pathaan 2’ since mid-2023. The sequel is designed not only to carry forward Pathaan’s story but also to lay the groundwork for larger conflicts in upcoming instalments of YRF’s Spy Universe.”

Vis dette opslag på Instagram Et opslag delt af Peepingmoon (@peepingmoonofficial)



The source also added that the film is going to be a grand-scale project for the franchise and be bigger than ‘Pathaan’. “It was due to the extensive planning and intricate storytelling that the scripting process took so long. Aditya, along with Sridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, has crafted an exhilarating, high-stakes script that promises to surpass the first instalment in both scale and intensity.”

Also Read: John Abraham slams escalating star fees and entourage costs

In related news, John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of ‘The Diplomat’ which will hit theatres on March 7. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Sidharth Anand’s ‘King.’