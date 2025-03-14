John Abraham meets EAM Jaishankar before ‘The Diplomat’ hits screens

Bollywood’s action superstar John Abraham is all set to grace the big screen with his upcoming thriller, ‘The Diplomat’, releasing on March 14. But before the adrenaline kicks in, John Abraham made a rather interesting pit stop — a meeting with none other than External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

In a move that caught everyone off guard, Jaishankar shared snapshots from their meeting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Along with the pictures, he wrote, “An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie ‘The Diplomat’, as well as on football, the Northeast, and our respective worlds.”

Yes, you heard that right. Football and the Northeast were part of the agenda too!

While John is popular for his high-octane action roles, ‘The Diplomat’ promises something different. In a recent chat with ANI, the actor described the film as an “emotional, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller” rather than your typical patriotic flick.

“I didn’t take up this film just because it’s patriotic. It reminded me of ‘Argo’ – that gripping true story about the US Embassy in Iran. It’s one of those films that glues you to your seat. That’s the vibe I got from ‘The Diplomat’,” John revealed.

Originally set to release on March 7, the film’s release pushed by a week to coincide with the Holi weekend. A smart move, considering the festive mood and long weekend vibes are likely to bring more footfall to theatres.

‘The Diplomat’ has backing of a powerhouse production team, including Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar from T-Series, John’s own JA Entertainment, along with Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).

Known for films like ‘Batla House’ and ‘Parmanu’, where John played intense, patriotic roles, ‘The Diplomat’ seems to be his attempt at a more nuanced, character-driven narrative. And with the backing of an intriguing true-story-inspired plot, fans are eager to see this new avatar of the action star.