Orry celebrates Dhoni’s birthday, says “No one can touch Thala”

Orhan Awatramani, known affectionately as Orry or ‘Bollywood Bestie’, delighted fans recently by sharing two special pictures with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the cricketing legend. In a departure from his usual pose, where he places his hands on another person’s chest, Orry instead pointed both hands towards the camera. Alongside the photos, he affectionately captioned, ‘Thala’, a term of endearment often used for Dhoni. Commenting further, he added, “No one can touch Thala.”

Today marks Dhoni’s birthday, a momentous occasion celebrated with immense love and admiration from fans worldwide. Reports from the celebrations reveal that his family joined in the festivities, making it a memorable day for the cricket icon.

Adding to the excitement, videos and pictures emerged recently showing Orry enjoying a musical jam session with none other than Justin Bieber. The duo seemed in high spirits on stage, capturing hearts with their camaraderie.

Orry further shared a video on his Instagram, showcasing their duet on Justin’s hit song ‘Baby’. With palpable enthusiasm, Orry captioned the post, “For the 1st time.. 1 less lonely boy.”

Known for his vibrant social circle, Orry is often spotted at parties and gatherings with Bollywood stars like Janvhi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, and Aryan Khan. Despite these high-profile connections, Orry maintains a grounded perspective on friendship in the industry.

In an old interview, he emphasized, “I am not friends with anyone in the film industry. The people I am friends with are my peers, they are all my age, and we went to school and college at the same time. I like to hold on to my friendships. It’s just that you highlight Bollywood people because they are more familiar faces.”

Orry’s journey in the public eye continues to foster his genuine connections and his knack for spreading joy through his interactions, whether with sports icons like Dhoni or musical talents like Justin.