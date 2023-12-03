‘Older men just do not like me,’ says Cher

Singer Cher, who is currently dating producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, who is 40 years her junior, said that other females should follow in her footsteps.

“Go out with a younger man,” she told Amelia Dimoldenberg on ‘Chicken Shop Date’ when asked what she thinks all women should do at least once in their life, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Later in the interview, she said: “Older men just do not like me.”

Advertisement

However, the ‘Believe’ hitmaker, who has also dated the likes of Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti in the past, said that she had felt she was “too old” for a younger man before she met A.E..

Cher noted that she did “not at all” fall for the producer quickly, but his text messages soon had her smitten.

She said: “I left to go to Switzerland and he texted me, ‘Where are you going?’ I said ‘I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired,’ and then he wrote me, ‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three Ys.”

“And I’m like, ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby.’ I was kind of (annoyed). And then he just started texting me. I told my friends, ‘don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old. And don’t fall in love by text.’ There goes that theory.”

Cher recently admitted she is “not surprised” by how much attention her relationship with A.E. has attracted.