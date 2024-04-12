India likely to participate in global peace conference in Switzerland on Ukraine conflict

India on Friday indicated that it would participate in a high-level global conference in Switzerland in June to chart a path towards peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war.

”India is open to any peace efforts to end the conflict…we have constantly favoured a settlement through dialogue and diplomacy,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

In that process, India has participated in some of the international meetings aimed at ending the conflict in Europe, he pointed out.

Advertisement

His comments came in the wake of the announcement by Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis that his country will host a high-level international conference in June with more than 100 countries invited to resolve the conflict.

“Peace is at the heart of the Swiss spirit. Its humanitarian tradition plays a key role in this quest. Peace is not an abstraction, but a call to action that reflects our values and our responsibilities on the world stage,” he added.

The aim of the heads of state and government meeting is to develop a common understanding of a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.