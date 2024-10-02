October 2024: Top 5 films you can’t miss this month

October is here, bringing with it a wave of cinematic excitement that promises to enchant viewers across the globe. This month, the silver screen is bursting with a host of stories—heart-stopping thrillers, charming comedies, and compelling dramas. Whether you’re in the mood for a pulse-pounding adventure or a lighthearted laugh, there’s a film for every palate. Let’s dive into the top five must-see movies of October 2024 that are set to make your movie nights unforgettable!

1. Jigra

Kicking off the month with a bang, ‘Jigra’ is an action thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed by Vasan Bala, who co-wrote the script with Debashish Irengbam, this film is a project of Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, backed by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, among others.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Set for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024 coinciding with Vijayadashami, ‘Jigra’ stars Alia Bhatt as Satya, a resilient young woman with a tumultuous past. Her only family left is her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, who finds himself trapped and tortured in a foreign prison. Determined to save him, Satya embarks on a dangerous journey, transforming into an unlikely hero as she devises a plan to break him out and bring him home.

2. CTRL

If you’re in the mood for a contemporary thriller, look no further than ‘CTRL’, set to debut on Netflix on October 4. Written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath, this film delves into the world of modern relationships and technology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The story follows Nella and Joe, an influencer couple whose perfect façade crumbles when Joe cheats on Nella. Heartbroken and desperate, Nella turns to an AI app designed to erase memories of Joe from her life. However, things take a sinister turn as the AI begins to take control, leading to unexpected consequences. With its sharp dialogues penned by Sumukhi Suresh and a gripping narrative, ‘CTRL’ is expected to resonate with anyone who has experienced the complexities of love in the digital age.

3. Vettaiyan

On October 10, get ready for a high-octane experience with ‘Vettaiyan’, a Tamil-language action drama directed by T.J. Gnanavel. This star-studded film features the legendary Rajinikanth in the titular role, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati, marking a significant moment as it is Bachchan’s debut in Tamil cinema.

In ‘Vettaiyan’, Rajinikanth plays SP Ajith IPS, who is set against a backdrop of intense action and drama. Bachchan lends his voice to the character Sathyadev, and the cast also includes notable performances from Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and others. With its theatrical release aligning with Vijayadashami, this film is anticipated to be a major draw for audiences.

4. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

For those looking to lighten the mood, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ hits theaters on October 11. Directed and co-written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this Hindi-language comedy features Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as a newly married couple, Vicky and Vidya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Set in 1997, the film’s plot revolves around the couple’s well-intentioned plan to film their wedding night as a cherished keepsake. However, chaos ensues when their video recording goes missing. What follows is a humorous quest full of mishaps as Vicky and Vidya scramble to retrieve the stolen footage before it leads to uncontrollable consequences.

5. Lucky Baskhar

Rounding out the month is ‘Lucky Baskhar’. It’s a Telugu-language drama thriller ready for release on October 31, 2024 just in time for Diwali. Directed and written by Venky Atluri, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, accompanied by Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ayesha Khan, and P. Sai Kumar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, ‘Lucky Baskhar’ explores the mysterious wealth of a seemingly ordinary banker. As the story unfolds, it reveals the character’s struggles and triumphs, promising to offer a deep and engaging narrative.

So, what do you want to watch first?