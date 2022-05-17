Nushrratt Bharuccha got the best birthday gift, have a look

Happy Birthday, Nushrratt Bharuccha: Nushrratt Bharuccha is celebrating her 37th birthday today The actress started her career with a TV show titled ‘Kittie Party. Later she made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’ in 2006. But in the year 2011 release, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama ‘ became a turning point for her and she rose to fame from it. She gave back-to-back excellent performances in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl.

As it is the special day of the actress let’s discuss some lesser-known facts about the heroine.

1. Not many would know that Nushrratt had auditioned for two big projects, but got rejected.

2. The actress had auditioned for Karan Johar’s Student of The Year which starred Alia Bhatt as the female lead. While talking about it, Nushrratt had stated, “I remember auditioning for Student Of The Year in front of Karan Johar. It was back then that I performed in front of him.”

3. Born on May 17, 1985, Mumbai girl Nushrratt Bharuccha belongs to the Dawoodi Bohra community.

4. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also seen in 2009’s Jackky Bhagnani-starrer Kal Kissne Dekha, which bombed at the Box Office. Moreover, Nushrat had quite a tiny role in the film, which almost went unnoticed.

5. Nushrratt Bharuccha considers Kajol as her idol. Kajol has been Nushrrat’s motivation with her stellar performances ever since she decided to be an actor. In an interview with mid-day, back in 2013, Nushrat Bharucha had said, “Kajol is the one who always inspired me and I eventually made up my mind to be in the Hindi film industry someday.”

Just before her birthday the actress has received her birthday gift. Recently Nushrratt won the Award for best actor in leading role female under Abundantain Entertainment for her accomplished performance in Chhori. Nushrratt shared a post on her instagram handle where she enjoys her achievement with her director Vishal Furia.

The anthology was released on the OTT platform earlier this year and won much praise from the audience. Infact In December 2021, the sequel Chhorii 2 was officially confirmed by makers of film.

The series has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma and Shiv Chanana and is a remake of Marathi-language film Lapachhapi Is directed by Vishal Furia.

On work front she will be next seen in movie ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ which is Directed by Omung Kumar and set to release on 04 Nov 2022.