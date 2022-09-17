Follow Us:
Nora- Sidharth’s chemistry in ‘Manike’, takes the internet by storm

The song was released today and within a few hours, Twitter and Instagram exploded with fan content, viral msgs, and images of Nora Sid coming together.

SNS | New Delhi | September 17, 2022 2:20 pm

Manike

Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra are coming together for a song that made headlines a few days ago. The visuals were trending on social media and fans could not wait for the full song #Manike to be revealed.

From the couture Abu Jani creation for Nora to their palpable chemistry to her ethereal beauty look that transported one to the yesteryear legendary actors like Zeenat Aman, to the sensational dance moves and the tempo, fans have loved every bit of it. Fans’ craziness was evident when #NoraSid was trending on all the social media platforms.

Fans tweets :

 This is the second time that Nora and Sid have come together as well. It is interesting to note that their pairing leads to a hit song which was the case for Ek Toh Kam Zindagi. Fans did have high expectations from Manike and the two of them and boy did they live up to the same!

