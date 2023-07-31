Nora Fatehi was told to date specific actors for PR, says, she’s glad she didn’t fall in that trap

Nora Fatehi, a well-known actress and dancer in Bollywood, spoke candidly about her long career. The actress talked about how she was advised to date particular actors in order to build her reputation and get into the business.

She claimed, however, that she declined to follow all of these advice and instead made a name for herself based on her talent.

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Nora recalled that she was constantly told oh, you know, you should date specific people and date for PR often enough. The actress commented that she was glad that she never listened to any of that,” highlighting the dark side of the film business even though she claimed to be grateful she didn’t.

While the 31-year-old dancer was advised against doing songs when she first entered the film industry, this was precisely the reason Nora Fatehi became famous. She was also instructed not to take part in reality TV. After the song Dilbar became so popular, she mentioned in the interview that she wished to perform at worldwide shows.

Fatehi recalled and shared, “I remember there was this one person who, after the success of ‘Dilbar’, I was saying, ‘Alright, now I want to also focus on opening up another market. I want to go international. Let’s do here, let’s do outside.” However, she mentioned someone telling her, “Okay, no, focus on one thing, that’s it.”

Nora said that she didn’t particularly like the attitude of that person trying to control her career. The actress claimed that after standing up for herself, she continued on and began performing across the world. The Garmi dancer concluded by saying that she now sets the rules and prefers to negotiate her terms and conditions. The dancer added, “So I’m extremely proud of that.” Nora Fatehi is often seen in many TV programmes, mostly dance reality shows.