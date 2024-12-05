Nora Fatehi drops BTS of ‘It’s True’ collab with CKay

Nora Fatehi recently treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes look at her collaboration with international artist CKay.

The two have come together for the track ‘It’s True’, which has already captured the hearts of listeners. In a new Instagram reel, Nora takes fans inside the studio, where she is recording her Hindi vocals for the song.

The video offers an intimate glimpse into the creative process, with Nora vibing to the beat and working alongside CKay. The chemistry between the two is evident as they combine their artistic flair to create magic.

Fans were quick to praise Nora’s powerful performance, especially her unique addition of Hindi lyrics, which added a special charm to the track.

In the caption, Nora excitedly shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration: “IT’S TRUE Hit up the studio with my boy @ckay_yo to make some magic! This collab is fiyaaaah.. Keep streaming our song It’s True on all platforms .” The song, which is part of CKay’s album ‘Emotions’, has already become a fan favorite, and this BTS reel only adds to the buzz surrounding it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

With over 46 million followers on Instagram, Nora Fatehi continues to make a mark among her followers. She is also riding high on the success of her recent music video ‘Payal’. It is a collaboration with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

On top of that, her debut in Telugu cinema with ‘Matka’ has received praises. And, fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming music video with international star Jason Derulo.

Looking ahead, Nora’s next big collaboration will be with rapper Karan Aujla for the music video ‘Aaye Haaye’.