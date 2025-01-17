Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo unveil new track ‘Snake’

Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo have joined forces to release their highly anticipated single, “Snake,” under Warner Music.

The track, a bold fusion of R&B with Moroccan and Middle Eastern influences, is already making waves with its infectious rhythm and cutting-edge production.

Fans are calling it a global anthem in the making, destined to dominate playlists and dance floors everywhere.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Nora posted a clip from the song with the caption, “Finally, my biggest international collaboration with Jason Derulo, Snake, is out now! Play it loud and move it like a snake .”

The post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comments with praise and excitement.

The track marks a significant milestone for Nora as she not only stars in the video but also showcases her vocal talents. The accompanying music video is a visual spectacle, featuring breathtaking choreography and stunning visuals.

Nora’s signature belly dancing takes center stage, adding to the video’s high-energy appeal. Filmed amidst the picturesque landscapes of Marrakesh, Morocco, the production shows the hard work of an international crew led by Moroccan director Abderrafia El Abdioui and Indian choreographer Rajit Dev.

The song’s production credits include American record producer Tommy Brown, known for his work with global icons like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, BTS, and The Weeknd.

Alongside his team, Parker and Courtlin, Brown has crafted a track that seamlessly blends cross-cultural elements with modern pop sensibilities.