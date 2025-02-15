Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo’s ‘Snake’ hits 100M+ views in 3 weeks

Nora Fatehi is riding high on success as her latest music video, ‘Snake’, featuring global pop star Jason Derulo, has crossed a staggering 100 million views across platforms.

The electrifying track, which blends Fatehi’s signature moves with Derulo’s infectious beats, achieved this milestone in just three weeks.

Fatehi took to social media to express her gratitude, posting an emotional message: ‘“THANK YOU ❤️”’.

Meanwhile, Derulo celebrated the achievement with an enthusiastic ‘“This is !”’ Check out their reactions here:

Beyond amassing millions of views, ‘Snake’ by Nora Fatehi made a powerful global impact. Within 24 hours of its release, the track became the most-viewed video worldwide, securing the #2 spot on global rankings and debuting at #3 on the Spotify Global Charts.

Fatehi’s journey to fame has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting with dance numbers in Telugu blockbusters like ‘Temper’ and ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, she quickly became a household name.

Bollywood soon took notice, and her recreated version of ‘Dilbar’ from ‘Satyameva Jayate’ set records, becoming the first Hindi song to cross 20 million YouTube views within 24 hours.

The Moroccan-Canadian star then expanded her reach internationally. She collaborated with Fnaïre for an Arabic rendition of ‘Dilbar’ and teaming up with Tanzanian artist Rayvanny for ‘Pepeta’.

In 2022, she made waves at the FIFA World Cup, joining RedOne, Manal, Balqees, and Rahma Riad for ‘Light The Sky’.

Fatehi isn’t slowing down. On her birthday, she teased an upcoming project with renowned producer Tommy Brown and Grammy-winning songwriter Theron Billie, who has worked with Bruno Mars and ROSÉ. While details remain under wraps, fans are eager to see what she brings to the table next.

From ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ to judging ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’, Fatehi has come a long way.