Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on ‘casanova’ and ‘cheater’ tag

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, well-known for his roles in films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,’ has often been in the spotlight for less than favorable reasons. He recently addressed these tags during a podcast hosted by Nikhil Kamath called ‘People by WTF.’ Kapoor candidly discussed these labels, his relationship with his late father Rishi Kapoor, and his daughter Raha.

During the conversation, Ranbir Kapoor acknowledged the public perception surrounding his relationships with two prominent actresses in Bollywood. “Of course, I dated two very successful actresses, and that just became my identity—that he is a Casanova,” he explained. “I was labeled a cheater for a large part of my life, and still am.”

For those unfamiliar, Kapoor dated Deepika Padukone starting in 2008 after meeting on the set of ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno,’ followed by a relationship with Katrina Kaif, whom he met during ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.’ Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt, while Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh and Katrina to Vicky Kaushal.

Kapoor also delved into his relationship with his late father, describing him as a short-tempered but good man. Reflecting on his childhood, Kapoor admitted, “I never disagreed with my father. I never said ‘no.'” He disclosed that he struggles with expressing his emotions and finds it challenging to open up, despite attempts at therapy.

The actor also shared heartfelt sentiments about his daughter Raha, whom he shares with his wife Alia Bhatt. Kapoor expressed that Raha feels like his heart outside his body and noted her different dynamics with both him and Alia.

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in the hit film ‘Animal’ and is set to star alongside Sai Pallavi in ‘Ramayana.’