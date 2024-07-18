Priyanka Chopra excited for Nick Jonas’ new film ‘The Good Half’

Priyanka Chopra is eagerly anticipating her husband Nick Jonas’s latest film, ‘The Good Half’, and she couldn’t contain her excitement! Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the movie poster and expressed her anticipation with a simple yet heartfelt message tagging Nick. The comedy-drama, directed by Robert Schwartzman, features an impressive cast including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.

The film is already making waves with Utopia announcing special preview screenings on July 23 and 25 across more than 900 theaters in North America. These screenings will include exclusive virtual discussions with Nick Jonas and director Robert Schwartzman, promising fans an immersive experience.

In recent social outings, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted enjoying festivities at the Jio World Convention Centre, where they joined in the celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Vivah ceremony. Priyanka delighted the audience with her energetic dance moves, grooving to popular Bollywood hits like ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ and ‘Chikni Chameli’. She also shared a lively moment with fellow Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, reminiscing about their collaborations in films like ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

Meanwhile, Priyanka herself has exciting projects lined up in her busy schedule. She is starring alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads of State’ and will also feature in ‘The Bluff’, directed by Frank E Flowers, alongside Karl Urban.

Fans and followers of the power couple can’t wait to see Nick Jonas shine in ‘The Good Half’, and Priyanka’s enthusiasm only adds to the buzz surrounding the film. As the countdown begins to the preview screenings, all eyes are on this latest cinematic offering from the talented duo.