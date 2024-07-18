NEWJEANS to take the halftime performance stage during Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich

K-pop girl group NEWJEANS is all set to light up the stage during the halftime show for the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bayern Munich football match for the Coupang Play Series on August 3 at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

On July 18, the girl group’s agency, ADOR, and Coupang Play announced that NEWJEANS will be performing at halftime during the highly anticipated game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, joining the group TWICE for the ongoing preseason matches. Expressing their excitement about taking over the stadium with their electrifying performance, the group stated, “We are excited to adorn the Coupang Play Series’ halftime show for the dream match of Munich vs. Tottenham. We will showcase a performance that will heat up the stadium.”

Before NEWJEANS was confirmed, it was announced that K-pop girl group TWICE is also poised to set the stage on fire with their peppy numbers during halftime for Team K League vs. Tottenham Hotspur, scheduled for July 31. According to Yonhap News, tickets for both matches have already sold out.

Beloved K-pop girl group NEWJEANS debuted in 2022, and within two years, they have carved out a niche for themselves in the K-pop arena. The group was formed by HYBE’s subsidiary label ADOR and kickstarted their musical journey with “Attention,” a pre-release from their debut self-titled EP, which was unveiled on August 1.

The rookie group ensured that every K-pop fan knew their name, as all four tracks from their debut mini-album, including “Attention,” “Hype Boy,” “Cookie,” and “Hurt,” became superhits. The group maintained this momentum and soon achieved global recognition with their album “Get Up,” which dominated the Billboard 200 chart in July 2023. Their album “OMG” also amassed widespread success.

Composed of Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Hyein, and Haerin, the group made a comeback in 2024 with their album “How Sweet.” Recently, the girl group was also awarded an honorary ambassadorship for South Korea tourism. NEWJEANS was chosen for this title to target the global 2030 generation and inspire them to visit and experience Korean culture.