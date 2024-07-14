New cartoons and animated movies releasing in July 2024

July 2024 is shaping up to be a vibrant month for animated content. The month has a diverse lineup of cartoons and films hitting the screens. Whether you’re a fan of classic styles or contemporary storytelling, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a closer look at the must-watch animated titles premiering this month.

Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf: The World Guardians

Kicking off the list is the much-anticipated Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf: The World Guardians, set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. This film continues the adventures of the lovable goats from the beloved Chinese animated series. Created by Huang Weiming and produced by Creative Power Entertaining, this franchise has been a favorite among young audiences.

The series follows a quirky group of goats living on the Green Green Grassland and their comedic nemesis, a bumbling wolf determined to catch them. This feature-length film promises to capture the same charm that made the series a box office hit in 2009, where it raked in approximately 79 million yuan (around $11.5 million) during its Chinese New Year release. Fans can look forward to 96 minutes of delightful antics and endearing characters in this latest installment.

Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa

Anime enthusiasts will not want to miss Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa, set for release on July 26, 2024. This film expands the world of the acclaimed series Mononoke, produced by Toei Animation. As a spin-off from the 2006 anthology Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales, it follows the enigmatic medicine seller as he confronts supernatural forces in a richly detailed historical setting.

The narrative unfolds during the transition from the Edo period to the Meiji era, showcasing the complexities of Japan’s four-class system. This captivating story has already inspired a manga and several stage adaptations. That makes the upcoming film a highly anticipated event for fans of the genre.

200% Wolf

For a lighter touch, 200% Wolf is coming your way. Originally scheduled for August 1, 2024, this Australian animated sequel to 100% Wolf has been pushed to August 8, 2024. The film follows the spirited poodle Freddy Lupin. He dreams of leading his werewolf pack but struggles to earn their respect.

When a wish transforms him into a werewolf, he finds himself in a race against time to fix cosmic chaos. With its mix of humor and heart, 200% Wolf promises to be an entertaining experience for audiences of all ages.

Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199

Science fiction fans can rejoice with the return of the iconic Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199. It releases on July 19, 2024. This new series consists of 26 episodes. It serves as a direct sequel to Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage. It was teased at the conclusion of 2205’s second film, setting the stage for an epic continuation.

With a tagline that reads “Change the future. The enemy is… the space battleship Yamato,” the series promises a thrilling blend of familiar themes and fresh narratives. Head writer Harutoshi Fukui is known for his deep understanding of the series’ lore. This is sure to resonate with long-time fans.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three

Lastly, the animated superhero saga continues with Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three, set for release on July 16, 2024. This film is part of a trilogy based on the classic DC Comics storyline created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez.

Directed by Jeff Wamester and featuring a script by Jim Krieg, this installment further explores the epic battles faced by the Justice League. Having kicked off with Part One in January 2024 and followed by Part Two in April, the anticipation is high for this third chapter. It is especially poignant as it pays tribute to the late comic artist George Pérez, who passed away in May 2022.

As July unfolds, the animated landscape is bursting with exciting new content to enjoy. From the whimsical tales of goats and wolves to the supernatural struggles in historical Japan, and from adventurous poodles to intergalactic battles, this month’s offerings cater to diverse tastes. Be sure to mark your calendars for these releases, as they promise to deliver unforgettable moments for viewers of all ages. Whether you prefer the charm of children’s animation or the intensity of superhero narratives, July 2024 has something in store for everyone!