‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ takes theatres by storm in stunning 4K!

Indian cinema lovers are in for a treat as ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ arrives in theatres today, marking a groundbreaking moment in the country’s film history.

This iconic Japanese anime adaptation of the Ramayana has achieved the largest-ever release for a Japanese film in India, spanning over 600 screens nationwide.

Advertisement

The film is a visually stunning retelling of the revered Indian epic, blending anime artistry with the timeless story of duty, relationships, and the victory of good over evil.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geek Pictures India (@geekpictures_india)

Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the movie’s Indian adaptations feature the creative expertise of Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, the mastermind behind hits like ‘RRR’ and ‘Baahubali’.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the film made headlines with a unique pre-release screening at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest human gathering.

This historic event saw over 200 schoolchildren attend the screening, making it the first film to debut at this globally renowned festival.

Distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, the movie is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. For the first time, audiences can experience the epic in 4K resolution, promising a visual spectacle like no other.

Whether you’re revisiting the story of Prince Rama or introducing it to a new generation, ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ offers a cinematic journey.

Book your tickets now to be part of this historic release!