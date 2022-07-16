Netizens hails Sara Ali Khan’s appearance at ‘Koffee With Karan’

Sara Ali Khan is recently a talk of the town with her appearance at Koffee With Karan. The actress truly won the hearts of the audience when she shared her thoughts and incidents of her life that spoke a lot about her generosity as a star.

The amount of love that people have showered on Sara with the episode is absolutely amazing. The actress is garnering love from all quarters. Moreover, Sara has been trending on Twitter for the last 3 days for her appearance and people can’t get enough of it.

The actress gave the example of her self-awareness and wittiness while sharing the incidents from her life. Have a look at how her fans went all over the internet to praise Sara.